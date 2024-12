Over 50 journalists died at work in 2024

Going back to the start of the war on October 7, 2023, according to RSF, more than 145 media professionals were killed in the Gaza Strip by the end of last month, including at least 35 with a clear connection to their work. Since the start of the war, two reporters have been killed in Israel and five in Lebanon because of their work. RSF has campaigned before the International Criminal Court for killings of media professionals to be investigated as possible war crimes.