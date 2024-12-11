Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Injured in Russia

Moscow threatens US missiles after Kiev attack

Nachrichten
11.12.2024 23:08

The Russian military has announced retaliation following a Ukrainian attack allegedly carried out with long-range Western missiles.

0 Kommentare

Several soldiers were injured by the shelling of Taganrog airport with ATACMS missiles, although the damage was minor, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Telegram.

"This attack with Western long-range weapons will not go unanswered, appropriate measures will be taken," it continued. Three weeks ago, Russia fired its new medium-range ballistic missile at Ukraine for the first time in response to such an attack.

In the latest incident this morning, there were several explosions at the airport in the southern Russian region of Rostov. A power station was also damaged. Kiev did not give any official details about the weapon used. Local media speculated about the use of the newly developed Palyanytsya drones with jet propulsion.

According to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, the new hypersonic medium-range missile "Oreshnik" cannot be intercepted. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Kreml/AFP, Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV)
According to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, the new hypersonic medium-range missile "Oreshnik" cannot be intercepted.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Kreml/AFP, Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV)

Consequences of the first use of the Oreshnik missile remained minor
Russia, which regularly launches missiles into the hinterland of its neighboring country, described the use of Western missiles against its own territory, which was only recently permitted by Washington, as an escalation. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin described the subsequent shelling of the Ukrainian industrial city of Dnipro with the medium-range missile named Oreshnik as a reaction.

Putin praised the weapon as unique in the world and comparable to nuclear weapons in terms of destructive power. The consequences of the shelling were rather minor at the time. Putin spoke of a test under combat conditions.

Selenskyj: Europe's cohesion and strength will bring peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj has cited the cohesion of Europeans as a prerequisite for a secure peace. "Achieving a reliable peace is a difficult task, and we must bear this burden," said Zelensky in his evening video address. Only together could we succeed in restoring Europe's security. To achieve this, Europe must negotiate from a position of strength.

In this context, Zelensky thanked Spain for its support with air defense. The Ukrainian head of state also warned his compatriots not to ignore air alerts. The Russian military has announced retaliation following an attack allegedly carried out by the Ukraine with US missiles.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf