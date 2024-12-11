Injured in Russia
Moscow threatens US missiles after Kiev attack
The Russian military has announced retaliation following a Ukrainian attack allegedly carried out with long-range Western missiles.
Several soldiers were injured by the shelling of Taganrog airport with ATACMS missiles, although the damage was minor, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Telegram.
"This attack with Western long-range weapons will not go unanswered, appropriate measures will be taken," it continued. Three weeks ago, Russia fired its new medium-range ballistic missile at Ukraine for the first time in response to such an attack.
In the latest incident this morning, there were several explosions at the airport in the southern Russian region of Rostov. A power station was also damaged. Kiev did not give any official details about the weapon used. Local media speculated about the use of the newly developed Palyanytsya drones with jet propulsion.
Consequences of the first use of the Oreshnik missile remained minor
Russia, which regularly launches missiles into the hinterland of its neighboring country, described the use of Western missiles against its own territory, which was only recently permitted by Washington, as an escalation. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin described the subsequent shelling of the Ukrainian industrial city of Dnipro with the medium-range missile named Oreshnik as a reaction.
Putin praised the weapon as unique in the world and comparable to nuclear weapons in terms of destructive power. The consequences of the shelling were rather minor at the time. Putin spoke of a test under combat conditions.
Selenskyj: Europe's cohesion and strength will bring peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj has cited the cohesion of Europeans as a prerequisite for a secure peace. "Achieving a reliable peace is a difficult task, and we must bear this burden," said Zelensky in his evening video address. Only together could we succeed in restoring Europe's security. To achieve this, Europe must negotiate from a position of strength.
In this context, Zelensky thanked Spain for its support with air defense. The Ukrainian head of state also warned his compatriots not to ignore air alerts. The Russian military has announced retaliation following an attack allegedly carried out by the Ukraine with US missiles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
