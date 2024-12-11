“Really angry!” Sturm between pride and frustration

Neo-sporting director Michel Parensen: "We saw a game with two different halves. In the first half, we have to be happy that we only trailed by one goal, as we were far away from Lille. We made some changes in the second half, which worked very well. In the end, it's a shame that we weren't rewarded for our courageous performance. At the moment, we're still feeling dejected because we conceded a goal at the end when we could have defended more consistently. But the pride will surely come as the evening progresses. Säumel? I don't have an exact time for the decision. Over the next few days, I'll take a short break from everyday life and let the information I've received sink in. Then we'll make a decision together."