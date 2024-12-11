Comments on the game
“Really angry!” Sturm between pride and frustration
Despite a respectable second half, Sturm were beaten 3:2 (2:1) at OSC Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Styrians were clearly disappointed after the game.
Otar Kiteishsvilli: "It was a difficult start to the game. I would say we struggled until the end of the first half. It was difficult to adjust to their pressing. But the two goals gave us a good boost. After that, we were the more dangerous team for 20 or 25 minutes. Unfortunately, we weren't as consistent in defense. In general, we got a bit tired. Probably also in our heads and legs. We missed our goal of taking a point."
"But I'm still happy about my goal. I think it was a nice goal. Good timing. And I'm also proud of the reaction we showed today. It shows that we're developing. After all, Lille are a really strong team. They beat Real Madrid and are doing very well in the Champions League. We knew how difficult the game would be. It was a good experience for the whole team. We continue to develop and try to learn from every game."
Mika Biereth: "It's really annoying. But you also have to look at the positives. We're a young, inexperienced team and it's fun to play in the Champions League and perform. But at the end of the day, we want to win. We want to win games, take three points. And I think today we were very close to that goal, but we didn't quite make it."
"Lille are a tough opponent, though. They play really good soccer. But it was bitter. I'm really angry. But that's the way it is. I think what we're showing is a young team, an inexperienced team. But it's a team that learns every game. I think if you compare this performance with the first performance in the Champions League, we've developed enormously in terms of our performances and our approach to the game. It's about improving from game to game. Now we have to clear our heads again during the winter break."
Neo-sporting director Michel Parensen: "We saw a game with two different halves. In the first half, we have to be happy that we only trailed by one goal, as we were far away from Lille. We made some changes in the second half, which worked very well. In the end, it's a shame that we weren't rewarded for our courageous performance. At the moment, we're still feeling dejected because we conceded a goal at the end when we could have defended more consistently. But the pride will surely come as the evening progresses. Säumel? I don't have an exact time for the decision. Over the next few days, I'll take a short break from everyday life and let the information I've received sink in. Then we'll make a decision together."
