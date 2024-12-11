Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Test of patience for users

Massive disruption paralyzes WhatsApp and co.

Nachrichten
11.12.2024 20:52

A massive technical disruption is currently causing outages in all social networks of the US internet company Meta - affecting the messenger WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, for example.

0 Kommentare

On Wednesday evening, the popular Meta services Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp experienced a massive disruption that put tens of thousands of users in Germany and Austria to the test. For example, there were problems sending messages, but logging in and loading profiles also caused frustration. The number of malfunction reports reached five figures in some cases, especially on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Austrians also complain about problems
Austrian users were also affected by the outages, as reports on social media platforms show. "Messages haven't arrived for half an hour", reported one user via platform X (formerly Twitter), while another complained that she "couldn't update Instagram feeds". The disruption was mainly registered in metropolitan areas such as Vienna, Graz and Linz.

The problems were manifold: Whatsapp failed to exchange messages, Facebook users reported log-in problems and Instagram users saw empty feeds or delayed loading. "Meta urgently needs to make improvements," commented another disgruntled user on X.

Meta promises a quick solution
Meta itself also confirmed the problem on the competitor platform X: "We are aware of the technical error and are working on a solution." However, it remains unclear when the services will be stable again. For millions of users worldwide, all that remains for now is patience.

Users outraged by repeated outages
However, the repeated disruptions are raising questions among users about the stability of the platforms. "It's not the first time that Meta has failed like this. These services are indispensable for many people's jobs," said one user on Twitter.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf