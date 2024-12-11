Test of patience for users
Massive disruption paralyzes WhatsApp and co.
A massive technical disruption is currently causing outages in all social networks of the US internet company Meta - affecting the messenger WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, for example.
On Wednesday evening, the popular Meta services Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp experienced a massive disruption that put tens of thousands of users in Germany and Austria to the test. For example, there were problems sending messages, but logging in and loading profiles also caused frustration. The number of malfunction reports reached five figures in some cases, especially on WhatsApp and Facebook.
Austrians also complain about problems
Austrian users were also affected by the outages, as reports on social media platforms show. "Messages haven't arrived for half an hour", reported one user via platform X (formerly Twitter), while another complained that she "couldn't update Instagram feeds". The disruption was mainly registered in metropolitan areas such as Vienna, Graz and Linz.
The problems were manifold: Whatsapp failed to exchange messages, Facebook users reported log-in problems and Instagram users saw empty feeds or delayed loading. "Meta urgently needs to make improvements," commented another disgruntled user on X.
Meta promises a quick solution
Meta itself also confirmed the problem on the competitor platform X: "We are aware of the technical error and are working on a solution." However, it remains unclear when the services will be stable again. For millions of users worldwide, all that remains for now is patience.
Users outraged by repeated outages
However, the repeated disruptions are raising questions among users about the stability of the platforms. "It's not the first time that Meta has failed like this. These services are indispensable for many people's jobs," said one user on Twitter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
