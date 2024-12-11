Swiss stone pine entrepreneur takes corporations to court

"We are concerned with fairness"

It is precisely this type of misleading or unfair advertising that is a thorn in Abart's side, as it has already been banned from such advertising by the courts in Germany. "We are concerned with fairness, transparency and consumer protection," emphasizes the Carinthian. The same rules should apply to everyone in economic competition - especially for corporations. That is why he has already filed a civil lawsuit against Amazon, which is responsible for the content in the online stores. With initial success: the Villach District Court granted the "interim injunction".