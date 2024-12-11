Sentiment in the Styrian economy at its lowest point

Every year, the Styrian Chamber of Commerce surveys its members about the current economic situation. This year, 720 companies took part. The results are quite clear and sobering: 77.8% of companies report a further deterioration in the economic situation, with only 4.2% reporting an improvement. The negative balance of 73.6% is therefore almost at Corona level. "This is why competitiveness must be a top priority for the new governments in Vienna and Styria," explains WKO President Josef Herk.