Deep recession

Sentiment in the Styrian economy at its lowest point

Nachrichten
11.12.2024 17:00

Chamber of Commerce survey of 720 companies paints a drastic picture: many companies expect to cut staff in the coming months

Every year, the Styrian Chamber of Commerce surveys its members about the current economic situation. This year, 720 companies took part. The results are quite clear and sobering: 77.8% of companies report a further deterioration in the economic situation, with only 4.2% reporting an improvement. The negative balance of 73.6% is therefore almost at Corona level. "This is why competitiveness must be a top priority for the new governments in Vienna and Styria," explains WKO President Josef Herk.

Frosty investment prospects
Only 15.3% of respondents expect order numbers to rise in the coming year, 37.7% expect prices to continue to rise and only 16.3% plan to invest in the new year. Many companies (even 46% of SMEs!) expect to reduce their workforce.

The demands of the economy on politicians are clear and well-known, ranging from a reduction in non-wage labor costs to an energy price brake and a tax bonus on full-time employment. "Our wish for Santa Claus would be that the gloomy forecasts don't become reality," say Herk and Chamber Director Karl-Heinz Dernoscheg.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Marcus Stoimaier
Marcus Stoimaier
