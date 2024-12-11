Lousy Christmas under the Christmas tree

"As a little boy, my brother once secretly rearranged the tree in the morning on Christmas Day - and cut off the sweets with our mother's hairdressing scissors and trimmed back the branches completely. Dad thought it was funny ('It doesn't look that bad'), Mom not so much. The tree was also disposed of immediately after Christmas and didn't stay up until January 6th as usual. So that no one who came to visit could see the 'work of art'."