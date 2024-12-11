"Krone" competition
Lousy Christmas under the Christmas tree
The Lauser put a very special gift package under the Christmas tree for "Krone" readers: their new Christmas CD, limited to ten copies, with contemplative sounds and their latest album.
Not only wild, the Lauser can also be contemplative in a kilt - as they prove with their track "Weihnachtsgfühl". "Getting together as a family, children's eyes shining, finally a bit of peace and quiet from the stress of everyday life - we describe all these feelings in music," says Andreas Hinker, who founded the Lauser as a trio with his brother Markus and father Gottfried in Sinabelkirchen in 1993.
"As a little boy, my brother once secretly rearranged the tree in the morning on Christmas Day - and cut off the sweets with our mother's hairdressing scissors and trimmed back the branches completely. Dad thought it was funny ('It doesn't look that bad'), Mom not so much. The tree was also disposed of immediately after Christmas and didn't stay up until January 6th as usual. So that no one who came to visit could see the 'work of art'."
Wild in a kilt into the anniversary year
The Christmas single is available online - but: "We have produced ten CDs exclusively for 'Krone' readers. You can't buy them anywhere - they're real collector's items," says Oberlauser Andreas, who will be letting it rip again with his band colleagues at the turn of the year to celebrate their 20th anniversary - as usual, wild in a kilt!
We are giving away ten prize packs, each containing an exclusive "Weihnachtsgfühl" CD, the latest Lauser album and an autograph and Christmas greetings card. Simply send an e-mail with "Lauser" to gewinnspiel.kaerntner@kronenzeitung.at!
