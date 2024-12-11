Avalanche beeper switched off before the accident

Mountain rescuers happened to be on site

The two mountain rescuers from Schwaz, Paul Gürtler and Lukas Baradun, were among those who witnessed the avalanche. "We were on a ski tour ourselves and just below the scene of the accident when the avalanche broke loose," Gürtler told the Krone newspaper. The duo immediately rushed to the avalanche cone, two other local ski tourers and eyewitnesses who were a little higher up set the rescue chain in motion.