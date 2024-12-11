Lying in basement for 25 years
Headless corpse: Numerous tips received
In the case of the body buried in a cellar in Vienna around 25 years ago and discovered in April, the police have received several tips since the appeal for witnesses. These are being investigated by the Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation. On Tuesday, the police published photos of the clothing of the 30-year-old man and asked for help from the public.
The teeth of the unknown corpse are well preserved, but no identification has yet been made. The only thing that is certain is that the slim man, who was about 1.70 meters tall, was the victim of a violent crime and was wearing a red jogging suit.
Body discovered by construction workers
In April, construction workers discovered a strong odor in a cellar compartment during renovation work in an old building on Hundsturm. There they found a corpse wrapped in a plastic bag with its head cut off and alerted the police.
They searched the building thoroughly and determined that the man had died from external causes. According to the police, the body showed stab wounds and cuts on the arms and hands, indicating a possible defensive struggle.
Police ask for further information
The exact method of killing remains secret for reasons of investigative tactics. The police are asking the public for information that fits the known facts. People who may have been confided in by the perpetrator(s) are also asked to come forward.
Relevant information can be submitted anonymously to the Vienna State Criminal Police Office on 01-31310-33800 or at any police station.
