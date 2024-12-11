Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Lying in basement for 25 years

Headless corpse: Numerous tips received

Nachrichten
11.12.2024 13:09

In the case of the body buried in a cellar in Vienna around 25 years ago and discovered in April, the police have received several tips since the appeal for witnesses. These are being investigated by the Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation. On Tuesday, the police published photos of the clothing of the 30-year-old man and asked for help from the public.

0 Kommentare

The teeth of the unknown corpse are well preserved, but no identification has yet been made. The only thing that is certain is that the slim man, who was about 1.70 meters tall, was the victim of a violent crime and was wearing a red jogging suit.

Body discovered by construction workers
In April, construction workers discovered a strong odor in a cellar compartment during renovation work in an old building on Hundsturm. There they found a corpse wrapped in a plastic bag with its head cut off and alerted the police.

The horrific discovery was made in this cellar in Margareten. (Bild: Martin Jöchl)
The horrific discovery was made in this cellar in Margareten.
(Bild: Martin Jöchl)
(Bild: Martin Jöchl)
(Bild: Martin Jöchl)

They searched the building thoroughly and determined that the man had died from external causes. According to the police, the body showed stab wounds and cuts on the arms and hands, indicating a possible defensive struggle.

Police ask for further information
The exact method of killing remains secret for reasons of investigative tactics. The police are asking the public for information that fits the known facts. People who may have been confided in by the perpetrator(s) are also asked to come forward.

The lifeless body was found in these clothes in the cellar. (Bild: LPD Wien)
The lifeless body was found in these clothes in the cellar.
(Bild: LPD Wien)
(Bild: LPD Wien)
(Bild: LPD Wien)
(Bild: LPD Wien)
(Bild: LPD Wien)

 Relevant information can be submitted anonymously to the Vienna State Criminal Police Office on 01-31310-33800 or at any police station.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf