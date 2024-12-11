"People are dying"
Trump makes the Ukraine war his top priority
US President-elect Donald Trump wants to make resolving the Ukraine crisis his top foreign policy priority after taking office in January. The Republican considers the ground war in Europe to be more complicated than the confused situation in the Middle East.
"I think we have to solve the Ukraine problem with Russia", Trump told the French magazine "Paris Match" in an interview published on Wednesday. Although the Middle East is also a "big priority", the situation there is "less difficult" than in Ukraine, he argued.
In the interview conducted on Saturday, Trump referred to the "hundreds of thousands of soldiers" who have been killed in the war in Ukraine. Both the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East must be "resolved quickly", the former and future US president emphasized. "Many people are dying."
"Good meeting with Selenskyj"
Trump flew to Paris on Saturday for the reopening of the restored Notre-Dame Cathedral. There he met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi. He had a "good meeting with President Selenskyj", said Trump.
The former reality TV star had once claimed that he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours. On Sunday, Trump called for an "immediate ceasefire" and the start of negotiations on his online service Truth Social.
In the interview with "Paris Match", Trump also repeated his demand that the USA should not interfere in Syrian affairs following the fall of long-time Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad. "Syria will have to take care of itself," he said.
