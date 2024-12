From 18:45: Conference with Hoffenheim and United

Will the streak continue?

Hoffenheim go into the clash with FCSB as favorites. After five matchdays, Ilzer's side are in 25th place with just five points, so a win would be important to keep their chances of progressing alive, especially as they face supposedly tougher opponents in Tottenham and Anderlecht in their final two games. The fact that German teams have remained unbeaten in their last 24 matches against Romanian teams (12 wins, 12 draws) should also be encouraging. And: FCSB have only won one of their last 18 games against German clubs, namely against Borussia Dortmund in 1957/58.