Rapid rise
Meloni crowned the “most powerful person in Europe”
The news portal "Politico" has named Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as the most powerful person in Europe. Since her election, the Italian has undergone a remarkable transformation.
As head of government, Meloni "kept her anti-EU rhetoric to a minimum and avoided conflicts with Brussels", whereby she "became one of the staunchest supporters of Ukraine", wrote the magazine.
In less than a decade, the right-wing leader of the Fratelli d'Italia party has worked her way up to become Italy's first female head of government and "established herself as a figure with whom Brussels and now Washington can do business".
The news portal listed the most important stages in Meloni's political career and emphasized that she led "one of the most stable governments in post-war Italy".
Meloni exploits the weakness of Berlin and Paris
The 47-year-old Meloni had managed to play her cards right when it came to migration. Thanks to her cooperation with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the signing of historic agreements with Tunisia, Mauritania and Egypt, she has managed to limit the migration problem.
"By exploiting the power vacuum left by Paris and Berlin, the Italian prime minister now has the opportunity to pursue her own policy", according to "Politico". Donald Trump's re-election could give her even more momentum. This is "also possible thanks to the support of Elon Musk, who praises Meloni as a pioneer in the fight against illegal immigration", it said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.