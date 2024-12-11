South Korea in turmoil
Police search presidential office after state scandal
South Korean police have searched the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon had already been banned from leaving the country due to the investigation into his brief declaration of martial law.
"The special investigation team raided the presidential office, the National Police Agency, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Department and the National Assembly Security Service," the department told AFP news agency on Wednesday.
Yoon had imposed martial law on Tuesday last week. However, the parliament exercised its right to veto the measure shortly afterwards in a dramatic session, whereupon the president lifted martial law again after a few hours.
President to resign
Yoon's drastic action had triggered mass protests. On Saturday, a motion to remove the president from office failed in the South Korean parliament. The DP announced a new attempt at impeachment proceedings on Sunday. Yoon's PPP declared on Tuesday that it was preparing a "roadmap for the president's resignation", according to which he could step down in February or March and new elections could then be held.
An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday for Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, who was arrested on Sunday and had previously resigned. Kim was charged with "performing official duties during an uprising" and "abuse of office to obstruct the exercise of rights", among other things, the competent court stated.
Minister wanted to take his own life
At a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday, a high-ranking representative of the prison authorities explained that Kim had tried to commit suicide shortly beforehand. He is now under protection in a secure cell and is in good health. According to police reports, the commissioner general of the National Police Agency and the chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police were also arrested early on Wednesday morning.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
