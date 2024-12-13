Sympathetically electric
Hyundai Inster: The little heart-starter is here!
The little Hyundai Inster hit us right in the heart when we first saw it last summer. At that time, the price was still open. Now the small Korean electric car is available to order: if you deduct the subsidy, the fun starts at just under 22,000 euros.
For the basic list price of €27,390, you get a five-door model around 3.80 meters short with a 71 kW/97 hp electric drive and a 42 kWh battery for a range of 327 kilometers. Alternatively, a motorization with 85 kW/115 hp and a 49 kWh battery for a range of 370 kilometers is available for an additional 2,000 euros.
The basic Smart Line equipment, which can be combined with both engines, includes an infotainment system with 10.25-inch touchscreen and navigation, automatic climate control, Smart Key, rear parking sensors, reversing camera, electric exterior mirrors and 4-way windows.
The Trend Line trim costs an extra €2,000 and therefore at least €29,390 according to the list, which also includes heated seats for the folding front seats, a sliding and folding rear bench seat, a heated leather steering wheel, front parking sensors, a smartphone charging tray and 15-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and vehicle-to-load preparation.
The top-of-the-range Cross Line from €33,990 is only available in combination with the more powerful drive variant. Special features include an exterior design with robust accents as well as a steering wheel with LED pixel lighting, ambient lighting and 17-inch alloy wheels. A glass sunroof can be ordered for the two higher equipment levels for an additional 690 euros. The heat pump including battery heating system costs an extra 990 euros in either case.
