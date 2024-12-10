Bull grades
Maximum punishment for a quartet
Salzburg were completely without a chance in their 3-0 home defeat in the Champions League against Paris Saint Germain. The individual performances of the Bulls were closely scrutinized by the "Krone".
Strike 3
With one uncertainty, otherwise the usual important support.
Capaldo 3
He fought vehemently against the Parisians, but in the end was also on the losing end.
Dedic 2
Was once badly fooled by Barcola. Unfortunately deflected the ball before the 0:2.
S. Baidoo 2
Had his work cut out with Ramos.
Guindo 1
Strong first 15 minutes. But nothing worked after that. Played a part in the 0:1 and was taken by surprise several times.
Bidstrup 2
After 81 minutes and 13.3 kilometers, it was over for the Dane. He worked like a maniac, but didn't achieve too much.
Gourna-Douath 3
Showcased his body skillfully on several occasions. Tried to be a driving force, but repeatedly ran in vain against the strong Parisian defense.
Yeo 1
His most noticeable action was a heel that landed with the opponent and led to a PSG chance. He was not at his best and was consequently substituted.
Gloukh 1
An attacking player without a successful offensive move. That was far too little from the highly talented Israeli.
Nene 2
The Malian was still Salzburg's most dangerous player. However, he still has some catching up to do in finishing.
Ratkov 1
The Serbian remained completely invisible and was unable to register a single positive action. Not up to his task.
Daghim 2
The Dane was unable to add anything special to the game.
Clark 2
Remained inconspicuous and pale as so often.
Bajcetic 2
He was also unable to provide any highlights.
Terzic 0
Came on for Gloukh and played on the left wing for the first time in the closing stages.
Kawamura 0
The Japanese player made his Champions League debut in the closing stages.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.