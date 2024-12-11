Vorteilswelt
Concert year 2025

Rockhouse: “Exciting, successful, exhausting”

Nachrichten
11.12.2024 15:00
At the limits of what is possible, the Rockhouse is not letting up on the program. The local music scene will continue to play a major role in 2025. And many a hot international tip will not be missing.
0 Kommentare

A whopping 300 concerts, 41,000 visitors, 30 completely sold-out shows from the Rockhouse manufactory: the music catacombs in Schallmoos continued to shake in the 31st year of its existence. On top of that, there were talks and workshops on all aspects of the music business. How do you sum up 2024 with this mammoth program?

Rockhouse boss and veteran Wolfgang Descho says: "Exciting, successful, exhausting." Despite all the professionalism, the small team has reached the limits of what is possible. However, the Rockhouse remains true to its 2025 line.

Soap and Skin follows in the footsteps of David Bowie and The Doors on January 11. (Bild: Katarina Šoškic)
Soap and Skin follows in the footsteps of David Bowie and The Doors on January 11.
(Bild: Katarina Šoškic)

Concert after concert, from January to December: exceptional artists from German-speaking countries such as CariCari, Bibiza (2.3.), Eli Preiss (5.3.), Avec (9.4.), Soap and Skin, Tagträumer (17.9.) and Lemo (12.11.) will grace the hall playlist next year.

Please Madame will be playing another album release gig on April 25. (Bild: arne-mueseler.com)
Please Madame will be playing another album release gig on April 25.
(Bild: arne-mueseler.com)

"Real" heroes from Salzburg will not be missing: Please Madame are already permanent guests at the Rockhouse-Gewölbe - due to the high demand at this year's album release concert 2024, there will be another show on April 25.

The Rockhouse team: (from left) Sebastian König, Susanna Kuschnig, Joni Zott and Wolfgang Descho. (Bild: JHK)
The Rockhouse team: (from left) Sebastian König, Susanna Kuschnig, Joni Zott and Wolfgang Descho.
(Bild: JHK)

In addition, Descho and the team continue to offer young, motivated bands of all genres a stage for their first ramp experience at the "Local Heroes" concerts.

DeafDeafDeaf (22.4.) - the guys from Manchester are set to become the new export hit of the new wave scene (Bild: RH/DeafDeafDeaf)
DeafDeafDeaf (22.4.) - the guys from Manchester are set to become the new export hit of the new wave scene
(Bild: RH/DeafDeafDeaf)

Next round in the "Eleven Empire" 
There is no shortage of international events in 2025, for which the "Eleven Empire" series is now notorious. According to project manager Sebastian König, DeafDeafDeaf (22.4.) is one to remember.

The guys from Manchester are set to become the new export hit of the new wave scene. Allegedly, they are already playing on the heels of Joy Division and New Order. Equally up-and-coming: Die Nerven (1.4.), Germany's biggest trump card as a new cult band in the footsteps of Tocotronic.

Should be remembered; and listened to: Die Nerven. (Bild: David Speath)
Should be remembered; and listened to: Die Nerven.
(Bild: David Speath)

When blues and soul lovers hear names like Ellis Mano Band (3.3.), Henrik Freischlader (7.4.), Miller Anderson (21.4.) or Colosseum (28.4.), it becomes clear why the "Blue Monday" sessions on Monday evenings are always better attended; younger audiences - much to the delight of the Rockhouse team - included.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jakob Hilzensauer
Jakob Hilzensauer
