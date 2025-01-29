Injuries on New Year’s Eve

Main risk from fireworks

In order to avoid such accidents, experts advise the conscious and responsible use of fireworks. One important rule is to only use tested and approved products that bear the CE mark. In addition, you should always follow the instructions for use and never set off fireworks in the vicinity of people. Safety goggles can prevent eye injuries and children should never handle firecrackers or rockets unsupervised. Alcohol on New Year's Eve is also a risk factor, as it impairs the ability to react and leads to reckless behavior.