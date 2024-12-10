"Was like blind"
How is Kotaskova’s opponent doing?
"I had to be led around like a blind woman", joked Mikaela Lauren on Instagram a few days ago. However, her last few days are unlikely to have been that much fun after she was savagely beaten up by Michaela Kotaskova on "Bounce Fight Night" a week and a half ago.
The post is six days old, but still has it all. Mikaela Lauren, the Swedish boxing rookie, is lying on the ground, feet up, smiling into the camera - all with a badly damaged face, eyes completely swollen shut, her face streaked with all sorts of (and impossible) colors. Lauren, beaten on points by Austria's world champion Kotaskova in the title fight on November 30, talks about swelling that had migrated from her forehead to her eyes overnight. She was de facto without sight. "I had to be led around like a blind woman," she writes. She was also asked for a medical certificate, otherwise she would not have been allowed on the plane home due to health concerns. So she spent a night in hospital. The examinations carried out there gave the all-clear: nothing serious, so far no real damage. But it's still something else to look at.
Things should be looking up again now. Lauren can be seen setting off for a walk (largely masked) and promoting Christmas tree purchases and sales.
Keep dreaming big
Despite the "embellishments" on her face, one thing is certain: She would continue to dream big and keep at it to achieve her goals. It doesn't sound as if she's had enough of professional boxing after being beaten up by Kotaskova. Not even at the age of 48. She is also certain: "I belong at the top." It's quite possible that boxing fans will soon be able to marvel at her in the ring again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.