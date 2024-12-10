How is Kotaskova’s opponent doing?

The post is six days old, but still has it all. Mikaela Lauren, the Swedish boxing rookie, is lying on the ground, feet up, smiling into the camera - all with a badly damaged face, eyes completely swollen shut, her face streaked with all sorts of (and impossible) colors. Lauren, beaten on points by Austria's world champion Kotaskova in the title fight on November 30, talks about swelling that had migrated from her forehead to her eyes overnight. She was de facto without sight. "I had to be led around like a blind woman," she writes. She was also asked for a medical certificate, otherwise she would not have been allowed on the plane home due to health concerns. So she spent a night in hospital. The examinations carried out there gave the all-clear: nothing serious, so far no real damage. But it's still something else to look at.