Two confessions
Schumacher trial begins with two confessions
In the trial concerning the attempted blackmail of the family of former Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, the main defendant and his son have made confessions. "I'll stand up for it. I did this shit," said the 53-year-old from Wuppertal at the start of the trial at Wuppertal District Court.
To the lawyer representing Corinna Schumacher as joint plaintiff, he said: "Please tell the family that I'm really sorry."
The indictment states that the blackmailer had demanded 15 million euros - otherwise private photos and videos of the Schumacher family would be published on the darknet. A verdict is not expected until the new year. The court has scheduled five trial days.
15 million euros demanded
The main defendant said on Tuesday that he had received two hard disks with image and video material from the co-defendant, a man of the same age from Wülfrath near Wuppertal. He had told him that he had the material from a nurse. "I wanted to give it back to them. I thought I could earn a bit of money with the story. The sum was to be divided by three. It should be between ten and 15 (million euros). I then took 15 straight away."
"I downloaded the files and copied them onto four USB sticks. I asked my son to create an email address that could not be traced." He initially saw himself more as a broker returning the material. "That went badly. What can I say about it?" He was told that the material came from a nurse.
Father and son confess
The confessor is the alleged main perpetrator, who is in custody. He is accused of attempted extortion in a particularly serious case, the other two of aiding and abetting. The 53-year-old alleged main offender not only has a criminal record, he is also said to have been on probation when he was arrested.
"I realize my mistake," said his co-defendant, the 30-year-old son. He had set up the e-mail address for his father, recorded a video of a phone call between his father and a member of the Schumacher family and sent e-mails for his father. He only found out late that it was about Michael Schumacher.
Third defendant had nothing to do with the case, according to his lawyer
The third defendant, who lived with the Schumacher family for a time on their estate in Switzerland, had a statement read out by his defense lawyer. In it, he admitted that he had been commissioned by the family to digitize images, among other things.
When he was taken away from the family as a subcontractor, his room was ransacked when he went to collect his belongings. A hard disk had disappeared and its whereabouts had never been questioned. His client had nothing to do with the matter, the defense lawyer said on the sidelines of the hearing.
Very sensitive data such as photos and medical records
Following a serious head injury in a skiing accident at the end of 2013, Michael Schumacher's family has consistently shielded him. At the start of the trial, the court admitted Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna as a co-plaintiff. She is represented by a lawyer in the proceedings.
A spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office said that not only 900 pictures and almost 600 videos of the family had been seized, but also Michael Schumacher's digitized medical records. The data is extremely sensitive.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.