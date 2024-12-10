Schumacher trial begins with two confessions

15 million euros demanded

The main defendant said on Tuesday that he had received two hard disks with image and video material from the co-defendant, a man of the same age from Wülfrath near Wuppertal. He had told him that he had the material from a nurse. "I wanted to give it back to them. I thought I could earn a bit of money with the story. The sum was to be divided by three. It should be between ten and 15 (million euros). I then took 15 straight away."