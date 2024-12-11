"Anna" and "Kira"
Mourning for the last two Safaripark lionesses
Sad news from South Africa. Because two cats of prey from once native climes have breathed their last! "Anna" and "Kira" were once attractions at Safaripark Gänserndorf.
For a small eternity on earth, the two proud lionesses were allowed to enjoy the gentle breezes and sunshine of the African savannah. But now the queens of the animals - who were rescued 17 years ago in the Four Paws Reserve in the heart of South Africa - had to be released from their age-related health problems. At 24 years old, "Anna" was the oldest of her species in the reserve, making her a true Methuselah, while her friend "Kiara" was 20 years old.
From Gänserndorf to Lions Rock
"My charges were the last of the pack from the abandoned Gänserndorf safari park in eastern Lower Austria. The big cats enriched all of our lives here," mourns Hildegard Pirker, the manager of Lions Rock, the world's only four-paw sanctuary. Here, big cats, most of which previously had to live in terrible conditions and captivity, find a new home until their natural end of life.
Security in a family pack
"When the animals arrive here in the heart of South Africa, we do everything we can to help them get used to their new environment quickly. Of course, we also have to take care of their nutrition and individual medical needs. But this also means that we have to say goodbye with a heavy heart," explains Pirker, who emphasizes that "Anna" and "Kiara" were luckier in their previous lives than most of the big cats that are freed from rusty and tiny cages. "They arrived in the safety of their family pack and left us in the same way. We are so grateful that we were able to give them a long and happy life in the best natural environment under the African sky. They will always have a special place in our hearts and in the history of 'Lions Rock'," said Hildegard with emotion.
