Now the first dog has to undergo “retraining”

Strict conditions for owner

The owner must therefore undergo a behavioral medical evaluation with her dog (including findings), and she must also provide proof of positive completion of additional training. The owner was also instructed to keep the dog - even in her own home and garden - in such a way that it does not endanger or even injure people. "Whether this is done by locking the dog away or by tying it up or using a muzzle can be left to the dog owner", according to a statement from the Provincial Administrative Court.