Woman was injured
Now the first dog has to undergo “retraining”
That was quick. The new dog ownership law has been in force in Upper Austria since December 1st and now the first court ruling has already been handed down. A dog owner and her pet have been sent to a retraining course, so to speak. The reason: the Great Dane had bitten and injured a job applicant.
This summer, an applicant for a job as a cleaner was seriously injured by the dog at an interview near Linz. The same dog had already slightly injured a small child at the end of last year. Linz City Council then issued an official notice stating that the dog was conspicuous and ordered further measures to be taken.
Owner lodged an objection
The owner did not want to accept this and lodged an appeal with the provincial administrative court. She argued that the victim's reaction had contributed to the dog becoming aggressive and that the injuries were therefore "self-inflicted", according to a press release.
Complaint rejected
However, on the basis of the procedural documents, the Provincial Administrative Court now came to the conclusion that the complaint was to be dismissed as unfounded and specified the measures ordered on the basis of the recently amended Upper Austrian Dog Keeping Act 2024. The dog was to be classified as conspicuous because it had caused two bodily injuries.
Strict conditions for owner
The owner must therefore undergo a behavioral medical evaluation with her dog (including findings), and she must also provide proof of positive completion of additional training. The owner was also instructed to keep the dog - even in her own home and garden - in such a way that it does not endanger or even injure people. "Whether this is done by locking the dog away or by tying it up or using a muzzle can be left to the dog owner", according to a statement from the Provincial Administrative Court.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
