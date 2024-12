18-year-old died after black ice accident

Far too young, at just 18 years of age, a woman from Vöcklabruck succumbed to her serious injuries on Sunday morning at the Salzkammergutklinikum Vöcklabruck. The young driver had been driving in the municipality of Vöcklamarkt at 7.20 a.m. on Saturday when she suddenly skidded into the opposite lane due to black ice and collided with the car of an oncoming 44-year-old man.