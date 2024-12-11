Gift ideas
Give the gift of a pure driving experience
The countdown to Christmas is on, time to find the right gift for your loved ones. The ÖAMTC Fahrtechnik vouchers with their training courses for everyone offer meaningful gift ideas with that certain something. Whether for sporty riders, bike enthusiasts or motorsport fans, to give as a gift or to wish for yourself.
Emergency maneuvers can be trained
Even experienced drivers are not professionals in dangerous and emergency situations, but in an emergency you have to react quickly and correctly. In intensive car training, emergency braking, swerving, skidding and stabilizing are practised with the help of a randomly controlled skid plate, water obstacles and special sliding surfaces. Feedback from experienced instructors ensures continuous learning success and more driving pleasure.
After completing the intensive training, the car dynamics training awaits, in which emergency maneuvers are driven at approx. 80 km/h. The highlight is the handling course, where all the techniques and maneuvers previously learned are applied in rapid succession. In 5 of the 8 ÖAMTC driving technique centers you can even test your skills in the aquaplaning pool.
Speed off on a scooter
Light motorcycles are all the rage. If you're out and about on a scooter, you don't have to worry about traffic jams or parking. If you have held an unrestricted B driving license for 5 years, you can accelerate on a scooter after one day of practical training, even without an A license and without a test. The rental motorcycle is included in the training.
Start the two-wheeler season safely
Active training gets bikers off to a safe start to the season. Safety can be trained and increases riding enjoyment. Cornering training and eye tracking bring riding safety - so you become one with your bike and maximize riding enjoyment. Emergency braking and evasive maneuvers prepare you for tricky situations. The experienced instructors, passionate bikers themselves, round off the training perfectly with their tips.
On and off the driving technique tracks
Taking the SUV to its limits on and off-road? On the driving technique track, the influence of tyres, weight and the position of the center of gravity on the length of the braking distance and cornering behavior are experienced, and driving behavior with different drive concepts is tested. Skidding and stabilizing, driving uphill, downhill and at an angle, as well as the use of assistance systems are all part of this sporty training course, both on asphalt and off-road.
Uninhibited cross-country driving
Learn drifting from the ground up. Make the dream of the perfect drift a reality. Drift training offers a challenging program for motorsport enthusiasts. Watered drift tracks offer different levels of grip as well as curves with different radii, inclines and gradients. A guaranteed adrenaline rush during training.
The gift of driving safety
Many ÖAMTC driving technique vouchers are now € 20,- cheaper thanks to the Christmas bonus and are available in all eight ÖAMTC driving technique centers, at ÖAMTC bases (except Vorarlberg) and at oeamtc.at/fahrtechnik-gutschein.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.