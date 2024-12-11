Give the gift of a pure driving experience

On and off the driving technique tracks

Taking the SUV to its limits on and off-road? On the driving technique track, the influence of tyres, weight and the position of the center of gravity on the length of the braking distance and cornering behavior are experienced, and driving behavior with different drive concepts is tested. Skidding and stabilizing, driving uphill, downhill and at an angle, as well as the use of assistance systems are all part of this sporty training course, both on asphalt and off-road.