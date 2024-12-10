Rain of money for fiber optics, municipalities and health

Funding for rural areas

Rural areas will not miss out on the windfall either: The state of Carinthia is co-financing the Rural Development (RD) program with 24.8 million euros: "It is at the heart of Austrian agricultural policy and makes a significant contribution to safeguarding sustainable agriculture and forestry as well as to the further development of rural areas," said Deputy Governor Martin Gruber after the government meeting. And only those who pay in can access the subsidies. "It is only through this co-financing that the EU funds are triggered. In total, around 100 million euros can therefore be invested in rural areas." Around 8,500 Carinthian farms make use of this funding channel.