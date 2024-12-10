Government meeting
Rain of money for fiber optics, municipalities and health
Rising costs, high levies and the effects of global crises are pushing many Carinthian municipalities to their financial limits. While the state of Carinthia is counteracting this with millions in aid, measures are being launched for social projects, rural areas and the economy.
Carinthia's municipalities are working at full speed on their budgets, many of which are still in the red. The coronavirus crisis, the war in Ukraine, high inflation, rising levies - there are many reasons for the precarious financial situation in many of Carinthia's 132 municipalities. Since 2021, 80 million euros in additional measures have flowed into Carinthia's municipalities from the state - the aid package for 2024 is also 12 million euros strong.
"The challenges have become extremely acute in recent years. We are still in a situation that many municipalities can hardly or no longer cope with on their own," says municipal officer Daniel Fellner. However, municipalities are required to implement "budget consolidation measures"!
"Solidarity and sustainable aid package"
Numerous social and healthcare facilities can also be pleased. The political leadership of the province today approved a package of measures for children, young people and people with special needs: "I would call this a solidarity-based, sustainable package for Carinthia," said Governor Peter Kaiser, praising the work of his government colleague Sara Schaar. Over 6 million euros are being invested in two mother-child housing projects, AVS psychological services for children and young people, youth recreation projects, the emergency youth shelter and the crisis intervention center in Wolfsberg. "The Carinthian Family Card for the underprivileged will continue to be supported to the tune of 1.5 million euros," adds Kaiser. Foster parents will also receive around 2.8 percent more money when they give a child a new home.
The Diakonie de la Tour gambling addiction outpatient clinic will receive a further 7.1 million euros: "According to today's government resolution, we are increasing our annual contribution from 248,000 euros to 288,000 euros, thereby continuing to ensure high-quality medical care for those affected," says health officer Beate Prettner. The increased need for support makes this necessary.
Funding for rural areas
Rural areas will not miss out on the windfall either: The state of Carinthia is co-financing the Rural Development (RD) program with 24.8 million euros: "It is at the heart of Austrian agricultural policy and makes a significant contribution to safeguarding sustainable agriculture and forestry as well as to the further development of rural areas," said Deputy Governor Martin Gruber after the government meeting. And only those who pay in can access the subsidies. "It is only through this co-financing that the EU funds are triggered. In total, around 100 million euros can therefore be invested in rural areas." Around 8,500 Carinthian farms make use of this funding channel.
Otters may continue to be hunted
Provincial Vice-President Martin Gruber also renewed the otter ordinance at the government meeting, allowing the protected animal to continue to be hunted in Carinthia: "Since 2020, the total amount of damage has already amounted to around 800,000 euros - more than that caused by the wolf," said Gruber. While 383 otters were expected in Carinthia in 2022, the population is now estimated at 506 animals. An annual increase of 6.6 percent, despite hunting. "That is why we have increased the quota for the next two years from 50 to 55!"
No cuts to the economic development budget
Meanwhile, Sebastian Schuschnig, State Councillor for Economic Affairs, presented the budget for the Carinthian Economic Development Fund (KWF): "Even though Carinthia has come through difficult times much better, the current economic development worries me," Schuschnig makes clear. Export figures are falling and companies are becoming less willing to invest. "There will be no financial cuts in the budget for Carinthia's economic development policy - this is a priority despite the austerity measures." A new economic strategy will also be presented in December!
The broadband offensive was also on the agenda: a total of around 300 million euros will be invested by 2027. In addition to the 96.5 million euros in federal funds, around 100 million. euros from Kelag, 95 million euros will be invested in fiber optic expansion by the state via the broadband initiative of the state of Carinthia (BIK). "With these funds, we will ensure the continued rapid expansion of broadband and reach 78,000 potential household connections in 56 Carinthian municipalities by 2027. This will provide rural areas with the most modern digital infrastructure currently available," summarizes Schuschnig.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.