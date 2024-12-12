Blixa Bargeld: “You age more slowly on the tour bus”

If we take this idea a step further - are there any parallels between Blixa Bargeld and Christian Emmerich, the pre-Blixa Bargeld?

There can't be any parallels because they happened one after the other. I was Christian Emmerich until 1977, but not after that. I started to cement that the moment I made it public and entered it on my ID. There's a funny story about this that a journalist told me in an interview in Berlin. He said that his son was born in the Vivantes hospital in Berlin and that they have their own registry office. He registered his son there as Blixa - and Blixa is not gender-defining. The registrar said to him: "Ah, we have a similar taste in music" and registered the name without hesitation, which is anything but normal in Germany. Normally you have to choose from a catalog with specifications, but the moment such a name is registered, it is official in Germany. So I managed to register Blixa in the German first name register during my lifetime. My wife changed her American name to Bargeld without any problems, and my daughter's surname is also Bargeld. So I also managed to have Bargeld as a surname for the first time. These are my extra-musical successes in naming rights.