Polish minister:

Abortion rights also at risk in Austria

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 10:29

The Polish Minister for Gender Equality, Katarzyna Kotula, believes that the Austrian right to abortion is also under threat. She recommends anchoring it in the constitution. We also need to be alert to small warning signals.

0 Kommentare

"If you think that this can't happen in Austria, you're wrong," says Kotula, referring to the rigid regulations in her home country, which was still being sought out by women from all over Europe for abortions in the 1980s. She plans to launch a new attempt to relax the abortion ban as early as January.

Heed the warning signals
"If possible, secure it (the right to abortion, editor's note) in the constitution or any other legal document," recommended the Social Democrat. One must be attentive to small warning signals. Conservative parties would not immediately target abortion rights, but would initially operate with stereotypical gender roles or inconspicuous changes to the law.

For example, the Conservative government made the abortion pill subject to prescription after taking office in 2015, which was "just a small thing". 

In January, assisted abortion and abortions of malformed foetuses are to be made exempt from punishment. The deadline solution is then not to be decided until the year after next - i.e. one year before the parliamentary elections. "That's our plan," said Kotula. Currently, abortions are only permitted in Poland in cases of danger to life and limb or after rape.

"It will be impossible to continue working"
The presidential election in May will be of decisive importance for the future work of the government. "It's true: If we don't win this election, it will be impossible for us to continue working," said Kotula. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

