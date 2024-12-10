Old farmer’s wife (74) suffers circulatory collapse in fire

Owner and son wanted to extinguish the fire

The 53-year-old farm owner and his 31-year-old son were trying to fight the fire with fire extinguishers. The fire department was notified immediately by emergency call. The farm owner was only able to get several pieces of agricultural equipment and machinery out of the shed. After just a few minutes, the building, in which several bales of hay and straw were stored, was fully engulfed in flames.