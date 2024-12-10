Hello completely destroyed
Old farmer’s wife (74) suffers circulatory collapse in fire
12 fire departments fought a major fire in Hochburg-Ach (Upper Austria) on Monday. A fire had broken out in a machine hall, the owners tried to put it out themselves but were powerless. It was all too much for the old farmer's wife (74), who suffered a circulatory collapse.
The dangerous fire broke out at an agricultural property in Hochburg-Ach at around 3.30 p.m. on Monday. A police patrol, which happened to be in the vicinity, noticed a heavy smoke development when driving up to the property. At the rear of the property, they discovered a piece of equipment already fully engulfed in flames in front of the open machine hall.
Owner and son wanted to extinguish the fire
The 53-year-old farm owner and his 31-year-old son were trying to fight the fire with fire extinguishers. The fire department was notified immediately by emergency call. The farm owner was only able to get several pieces of agricultural equipment and machinery out of the shed. After just a few minutes, the building, in which several bales of hay and straw were stored, was fully engulfed in flames.
Family rescued
Several members of the family were still in the adjoining house at the time. They were then evacuated from the partially heavily smoky house. The people were taken over by the Red Cross and given medical care. No one was injured by the fire or smoke fumes, only the 74-year-old old farmer's wife was taken to Braunau Hospital as a precaution after suffering a circulatory collapse.
Fire prevented from spreading
Thanks to the rapid intervention of the fire department, the fire was prevented from spreading to the directly adjacent residential building and the barn on the other side (where there are dozens of cows and bulls). Nine fire departments with a total of 158 firefighters, the Braunau RK with four people (including the KIT team) and a total of four police patrols were involved in fighting the fire.
