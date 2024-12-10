Witnesses wanted
No explanation for the cause after accident
A mysterious accident is keeping the authorities in Upper Austria busy. Two vehicles collided in Fraham on Monday evening. But it is unclear how the accident happened. One driver cannot remember anything, the other was so badly injured that he could not be questioned.
The traffic accident with personal injury occurred on the B148 in Fraham at around 7.45 p.m. on Monday. A 54-year-old woman from the district of Ried im Innkreis was trapped in her vehicle, so the Münsteuer, Reichersberg and Ort im Innkreis fire brigades were called out with a total of 45 people to free the trapped person and set up a detour.
Driver has no memory
There is currently no information about the course of the accident, as the other driver, a 35-year-old man from Ried im Innkreis, could not remember anything after the accident. The trapped 54-year-old woman was also unable to be interviewed at the scene due to her injuries and was no longer responsive. She was taken to Ried im Innkreis Hospital. The 35-year-old was taken to Passau Hospital by the RK with injuries of indeterminate severity. There were no witnesses to the accident.
Blood is now being analyzed
The first responders were also unable to provide any information about the course of the accident. Due to the unclear situation at the scene and the fact that neither party involved in the accident could be tested for alcohol, the public prosecutor's office was contacted by telephone. They ordered the blood taken for medical evaluation to be seized. The B148 was completely closed for two hours at the scene of the accident.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.