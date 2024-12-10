No explanation for the cause after accident

Driver has no memory

There is currently no information about the course of the accident, as the other driver, a 35-year-old man from Ried im Innkreis, could not remember anything after the accident. The trapped 54-year-old woman was also unable to be interviewed at the scene due to her injuries and was no longer responsive. She was taken to Ried im Innkreis Hospital. The 35-year-old was taken to Passau Hospital by the RK with injuries of indeterminate severity. There were no witnesses to the accident.