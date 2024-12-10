Family tragedy in Germany
Saxony: Father killed his children and himself
Emergency services discovered three lifeless children (1, 2, 3) and their lifeless father in an apartment building in Meißen (Saxony) on Sunday evening. It is now clear: Peter B. is said to have killed his two daughters and his son before taking his own life.
The casual laborer lived separately from his mother. The children had spent the weekend with him. When the 37-year-old did not bring them back at the agreed time, the worried mother contacted the police.
The police drove to the man's home address, where he lived just a few minutes away from his former partner. The man did not respond to knocking and ringing and the police forced the door open.
Officers were greeted by a gruesome scene
The father was lying lifeless in the hallway, the children - two girls aged one and two and a boy (3) - were lying on the sofa in the living room. The emergency doctor could only determine their death.
According to "Bild", the father and mother are said to have argued loudly in public several times recently. Peter B. is said to have been violent and had also threatened suicide.
Investigations are in full swing
The police cordoned off the crime scene and began questioning local residents. The place where the body was found is in a street with three- and four-storey apartment buildings. The apartment is on the top floor and is sealed.
For tactical reasons, further details are being kept under lock and key.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional psychological situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
