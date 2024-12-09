Vorteilswelt
Possessed similar weapon

Murder of manager in New York: suspect arrested

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 19:17

Following the murder of US insurance boss Brain Thompson on the street in Manhattan, the police have now taken a suspect into custody. He is said to have a gun similar to the model used in the shooting of the manager. 

0 Kommentare

The man was discovered by a police officer in a McDonald's restaurant. The suspect is currently being questioned by investigators. A gun similar to the one used in the murder is said to be registered in his name, ABC News reports, citing police sources. 

New pictures of the suspect released
Investigators had previously released images of the man taken from a surveillance camera at a hostel on the Upper West Side, where the man is believed to have been staying. 

A security camera in a hotel caught the suspect without a mask.
A security camera in a hotel caught the suspect without a mask.
(Bild: APA/AFP/NYPD)
(Bild: NYPD via AP)
(Bild: NYPD via AP)

The head of the billion-dollar US insurer United Healthcare, Brian Thompson, was gunned down outside a hotel and residential building near Times Square on Wednesday morning. The 50-year-old later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Messages on bullet casings
In the search for a motive, three words found on bullet casings at the crime scene could provide clues: "deny" (deny), "defend" (defend) and "depose" (depose, fall or testify).

Investigators securing evidence at the crime scene
Investigators securing evidence at the crime scene
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/SPENCER PLATT)
Security cameras filmed the moment the shots were fired.
Security cameras filmed the moment the shots were fired.
(Bild: APA/AP)
The head of the billion-dollar US insurer United Healthcare, Brian Thompson, succumbed to his injuries.
The head of the billion-dollar US insurer United Healthcare, Brian Thompson, succumbed to his injuries.
(Bild: APA/AFP/United Health Group)
(Bild: APA/AP)
(Bild: APA/AP)

This is possibly a reference to a saying used by insurance critics: "Delay, deny, defend". This refers to the fact that health insurance companies often delay payments to patients, deny claims and then defend their actions, if necessary in court. There is also a book with this title that deals with the practices of insurers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

