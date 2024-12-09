Possessed similar weapon
Murder of manager in New York: suspect arrested
Following the murder of US insurance boss Brain Thompson on the street in Manhattan, the police have now taken a suspect into custody. He is said to have a gun similar to the model used in the shooting of the manager.
The man was discovered by a police officer in a McDonald's restaurant. The suspect is currently being questioned by investigators. A gun similar to the one used in the murder is said to be registered in his name, ABC News reports, citing police sources.
New pictures of the suspect released
Investigators had previously released images of the man taken from a surveillance camera at a hostel on the Upper West Side, where the man is believed to have been staying.
The head of the billion-dollar US insurer United Healthcare, Brian Thompson, was gunned down outside a hotel and residential building near Times Square on Wednesday morning. The 50-year-old later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
Messages on bullet casings
In the search for a motive, three words found on bullet casings at the crime scene could provide clues: "deny" (deny), "defend" (defend) and "depose" (depose, fall or testify).
This is possibly a reference to a saying used by insurance critics: "Delay, deny, defend". This refers to the fact that health insurance companies often delay payments to patients, deny claims and then defend their actions, if necessary in court. There is also a book with this title that deals with the practices of insurers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.