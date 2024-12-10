Ice bulls under stress
“The most important things are rest and sleep”
The Ice Bulls are rushing from game to game in December in classic fashion.The results so far have been very positive. Tuesday sees the first game of the season in Villach.
One game follows the next for the Eisbullen in December. Salzburg will play twelve games in the final month of the year this year (ten in the league, two on the European stage). Only in 2016 were there more, with 13 league meetings.
Christmas has never been a peaceful time for the Eishackler. However, it is traditionally a very successful one for the ice hockey league champions. Of the 19 seasons in the top flight to date, only three (2018, 2010 and 2004) have seen a negative result in December. It is during this intense period that Raffl and Co. build up their confidence and lay the foundations for a successful spring. This is also the case this season, as they won the first three matches of the month.
For Bulls coach Oliver David, the days off are particularly important: "All these games come with a maximum two-day break. We have to organize them well. We have to get the best out of ourselves every day. The most important thing is rest and a good night's sleep."
On Tuesday (19:15), the David crew - the same line-up as in Ländle, Bourke remains questionable - will face Villach for the first time this season. The only meeting so far this season went to VSV (3:2 win at the Volksgarten). Paul Stapelfeldt knows: "They are even stronger at home! They come with a lot of speed, we have to be ready."
"Kosma" back in Villach
Scott Kosmachuk is also ready for his old place of work; the neo-cop played for the Eagles for two years (2020-22). "Kosma" also knows current coach Tray Tuomie from their days together in Augsburg. "Scott really hit it off with us back then. I would have liked to keep him, but we had to let him go," Tuomie recalls.
ICE Hockey League: Tuesday, supplement: Villach - Red Bull Salzburg (19.15).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
