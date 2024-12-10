“The most important things are rest and sleep”

Christmas has never been a peaceful time for the Eishackler. However, it is traditionally a very successful one for the ice hockey league champions. Of the 19 seasons in the top flight to date, only three (2018, 2010 and 2004) have seen a negative result in December. It is during this intense period that Raffl and Co. build up their confidence and lay the foundations for a successful spring. This is also the case this season, as they won the first three matches of the month.