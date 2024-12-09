Climate package put together
Forecast: Graz faces 60 tropical nights per year!
Gloomy climate forecast for the provincial capital: by 2050, the people of Graz could be facing more than 60 tropical nights a year. How politicians are now taking even stronger countermeasures to mitigate climate change.
The prospects are terrifying: over 60 tropical nights a year are forecast for the city of Graz by 2050. These are nights in which the temperature does not fall below 20 degrees. To put this into perspective: between 1971 and 1980, there were a total of two tropical nights in the Styrian Mur metropolis - this year, which will go down as the warmest year in recorded history, there were 14.
Graz as an Austria-wide pioneer
In order to somehow get its act together, the city of Graz has launched a comprehensive master plan, making it a pioneer in Austria. The package was unanimously approved by the municipal council in March 2022. "Since then, we have implemented or launched 35 percent of the measures contained in the plan, which means we have already saved 1,200 tons of CO2," said Climate Protection Plan Coordinator Magdalena Senger-Zacharias.
Converting heating systems, replacing lighting and converting to alternatively powered vehicles in both the municipal and private sectors are having an impact. However, the greatest potential lies in solar power: "The start-up funding for small PV systems on balconies alone has so far resulted in a total output of 1000 kilowatt peak," said the expert.
A third of electricity from PV
"In the future, we will be able to cover a third of our current electricity needs in Graz with PV systems - that is already very pleasing," said Green Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner. For example, new large-scale PV systems are planned for 2025 at the Andritz waterworks or at the airport site.
The fact that all efforts could be curbed by the new provincial government's course is a major concern for those responsible: "Lifting the Air 100 would be extremely short-sighted and would be detrimental to the health of the 300,000 residents," said Schwentner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.