Forecast: Graz faces 60 tropical nights per year!

The prospects are terrifying: over 60 tropical nights a year are forecast for the city of Graz by 2050. These are nights in which the temperature does not fall below 20 degrees. To put this into perspective: between 1971 and 1980, there were a total of two tropical nights in the Styrian Mur metropolis - this year, which will go down as the warmest year in recorded history, there were 14.