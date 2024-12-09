Vorteilswelt
Climate package put together

Forecast: Graz faces 60 tropical nights per year!

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 18:00

Gloomy climate forecast for the provincial capital: by 2050, the people of Graz could be facing more than 60 tropical nights a year. How politicians are now taking even stronger countermeasures to mitigate climate change.

The prospects are terrifying: over 60 tropical nights a year are forecast for the city of Graz by 2050. These are nights in which the temperature does not fall below 20 degrees. To put this into perspective: between 1971 and 1980, there were a total of two tropical nights in the Styrian Mur metropolis - this year, which will go down as the warmest year in recorded history, there were 14.

Graz as an Austria-wide pioneer
In order to somehow get its act together, the city of Graz has launched a comprehensive master plan, making it a pioneer in Austria. The package was unanimously approved by the municipal council in March 2022. "Since then, we have implemented or launched 35 percent of the measures contained in the plan, which means we have already saved 1,200 tons of CO2," said Climate Protection Plan Coordinator Magdalena Senger-Zacharias.

From promoting cargo bikes to decarbonizing the Holding bus fleet: Green Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner took stock of the climate on Monday. (Bild: Harry Schiffer Photodesign)
From promoting cargo bikes to decarbonizing the Holding bus fleet: Green Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner took stock of the climate on Monday.
(Bild: Harry Schiffer Photodesign)

Converting heating systems, replacing lighting and converting to alternatively powered vehicles in both the municipal and private sectors are having an impact. However, the greatest potential lies in solar power: "The start-up funding for small PV systems on balconies alone has so far resulted in a total output of 1000 kilowatt peak," said the expert.

A third of electricity from PV
"In the future, we will be able to cover a third of our current electricity needs in Graz with PV systems - that is already very pleasing," said Green Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner. For example, new large-scale PV systems are planned for 2025 at the Andritz waterworks or at the airport site.

The fact that all efforts could be curbed by the new provincial government's course is a major concern for those responsible: "Lifting the Air 100 would be extremely short-sighted and would be detrimental to the health of the 300,000 residents," said Schwentner.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Winkler
Barbara Winkler
