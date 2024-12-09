“The symbolic value of these buildings is extremely high”

"I'm divided," says Feichtinger about the historic event. "I'm impressed by what the French have managed to pull off." The fact that the five years of renovation work were completed as promised by President Emmanuel Macron is not all positive for Feichtinger, however. "The haste is incomprehensible to me. I can't judge it in detail, but perhaps it would have been better if more time had been taken," says Feichtinger.