Styrian architect:
“The symbolic value of these buildings is extremely high”
Styrian-born Dietmar Feichtinger is now a star architect in Paris. After the opening of Notre Dame, he gives an insight into how the cathedral is received by the French.
Dietmar Feichtinger is allowed to get very close to the monuments and landmarks of the French: he designed the bridge to Mont-Saint-Michel in Normandy and a glass wall around the Eiffel Tower. Born in Bruck an der Mur in 1961, the Styrian was drawn to the French capital Paris after studying at the Graz University of Technology. At the weekend, Notre Dame Cathedral - one of the most visited monuments in Europe - was reopened there five and a half years after the devastating fire.
"I'm divided," says Feichtinger about the historic event. "I'm impressed by what the French have managed to pull off." The fact that the five years of renovation work were completed as promised by President Emmanuel Macron is not all positive for Feichtinger, however. "The haste is incomprehensible to me. I can't judge it in detail, but perhaps it would have been better if more time had been taken," says Feichtinger.
When Notre Dame burned in 2019, many people were extremely emotional. It was impressive to see the effect such a building can have on people.
Star-Architekt Dietmar Feichtinger
One example: the oak trunks that were used to build the mighty roof truss were artificially dried. If they had been left to dry, it would have taken longer, but it would have been more ecological and less damaging.
Politics before the craftsmen's work?
Feichtinger would also like to see more recognition for the 2,000 workers and craftsmen who were involved. "Emmanuel Macron has politicized the whole thing a lot. That doesn't just trigger positive reactions among the French."
Overall, the French are proud and were shaken by the fire, says Feichtinger. "But what makes it special, as with the Eiffel Tower, is its international appeal. The symbolic value of these buildings is extremely high." It is no coincidence that up to 40,000 visitors a day are expected in the renovated cathedral.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.