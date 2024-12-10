Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Champions League

Salzburg against Paris Saint-Germain from 9pm LIVE

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 05:04

Sixth matchday in the Champions League: Red Bull Salzburg host top club Paris Saint-Germain. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 9 pm - see ticker below.

0 Kommentare

Click here for the live ticker:

"David against Goliath" and "No losing" is the motto for Salzburg and PSG in the direct duel. Coach Pepijn Lijnders' side are clear underdogs at home against France's double winners. Both teams must score if they are to finish in the top 24. "They will be highly motivated and come with everything they have. It's up to us to thwart their plans," said Lijnders.

Salzburg have suffered some heavy defeats in the league phase this year, with the runners-up going down 5-0 at German champions Leverkusen two weeks ago. PSG are a similarly tough challenge, although the Parisians have just one point more than the "Bulls" after five games with four points. "Even though they are currently having a few problems in the Champions League, it will be a very difficult task for us," said Lijnders.

Pep Lijnders (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Pep Lijnders
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"We have to be strong in the key moments, tactically well organized and smart. But we will try to play our game as well as possible," announced the Dutchman. "The team that dominates the transition moments will win."

Fragile Salzburg
However, after a catastrophic fall - measured against their own standards - Salzburg are not exactly appearing with a broad chest, but rather as a fragile entity. Although their performances in the Bundesliga have shown an upward trend of late, they are still a long way from their former dominance. "We've made good steps in the right direction recently. We were good with the ball, but there is still room for improvement," said Samson Baidoo.

There is a question mark over who will complete the central defense in the back four alongside Baidoo. Kamil Piatkowski is injured, ex-PSG youth player Joane Gadou is not eligible to play in the Champions League and Hendry Blank last played two months ago.

Oscar Gloukh (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Oscar Gloukh
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

It is quite possible that Lijnders will allow a defensive midfielder such as Stefan Bajcetic or Lucas Gourna-Douath to fill the gap. According to the coach, a change of system to a back three or back five is not an issue.

PSG with problems too
PSG coach Luis Enrique, meanwhile, will be without international Ousmane Dembele, the 27-year-old attacking spirit having recently seen yellow against Bayern Munich and is suspended. Otherwise, the Spanish coach has virtually everything on board - from European champion Fabian Ruiz to captain Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi and young stars Bradley Barcola and Warren Zaire-Emery.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf