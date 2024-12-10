Champions League
Salzburg against Paris Saint-Germain from 9pm LIVE
Sixth matchday in the Champions League: Red Bull Salzburg host top club Paris Saint-Germain. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 9 pm - see ticker below.
Click here for the live ticker:
"David against Goliath" and "No losing" is the motto for Salzburg and PSG in the direct duel. Coach Pepijn Lijnders' side are clear underdogs at home against France's double winners. Both teams must score if they are to finish in the top 24. "They will be highly motivated and come with everything they have. It's up to us to thwart their plans," said Lijnders.
Salzburg have suffered some heavy defeats in the league phase this year, with the runners-up going down 5-0 at German champions Leverkusen two weeks ago. PSG are a similarly tough challenge, although the Parisians have just one point more than the "Bulls" after five games with four points. "Even though they are currently having a few problems in the Champions League, it will be a very difficult task for us," said Lijnders.
"We have to be strong in the key moments, tactically well organized and smart. But we will try to play our game as well as possible," announced the Dutchman. "The team that dominates the transition moments will win."
Fragile Salzburg
However, after a catastrophic fall - measured against their own standards - Salzburg are not exactly appearing with a broad chest, but rather as a fragile entity. Although their performances in the Bundesliga have shown an upward trend of late, they are still a long way from their former dominance. "We've made good steps in the right direction recently. We were good with the ball, but there is still room for improvement," said Samson Baidoo.
There is a question mark over who will complete the central defense in the back four alongside Baidoo. Kamil Piatkowski is injured, ex-PSG youth player Joane Gadou is not eligible to play in the Champions League and Hendry Blank last played two months ago.
It is quite possible that Lijnders will allow a defensive midfielder such as Stefan Bajcetic or Lucas Gourna-Douath to fill the gap. According to the coach, a change of system to a back three or back five is not an issue.
PSG with problems too
PSG coach Luis Enrique, meanwhile, will be without international Ousmane Dembele, the 27-year-old attacking spirit having recently seen yellow against Bayern Munich and is suspended. Otherwise, the Spanish coach has virtually everything on board - from European champion Fabian Ruiz to captain Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi and young stars Bradley Barcola and Warren Zaire-Emery.
