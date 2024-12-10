Salzburg against Paris Saint-Germain from 9pm LIVE

Salzburg have suffered some heavy defeats in the league phase this year, with the runners-up going down 5-0 at German champions Leverkusen two weeks ago. PSG are a similarly tough challenge, although the Parisians have just one point more than the "Bulls" after five games with four points. "Even though they are currently having a few problems in the Champions League, it will be a very difficult task for us," said Lijnders.