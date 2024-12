“A basket full of books, everyone chooses something”

The best recipes

A cookbook is always fitting: "Ingrid Pernkopf, legendary Grünberg landlady from Gmunden, who sadly passed away in 2016, has left us a wealth of recipes. For decades, this has been the dream of all those who love to cook and eat well," says Weißensteiner. The new publication "Die Goldene Pernkopf" (Pichler, €40) serves up Austrian cuisine for every day, but also for special moments. A discovery for crime fiction fans: Theresa Prammer chases an exciting team of investigators across Vienna in "Falsche Masken" (Haymon, €18).