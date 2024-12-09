Vorteilswelt
Blunder in the top match

Two goals conceded – then shoes end up in the bin

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 11:44

What was going on? Marc Cucurella slipped twice in the early stages of the thrilling top-of-the-table game between Tottenham and Chelsea (3:4), conceding early goals. His boots ended up in the bin after the game.

Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski got Spurs off to a dream start with two early goals. Thanks to two slips by Marc Cucurella, who lost his footing before both goals, Tottenham had no trouble getting the ball and took full advantage of the slip-ups.

Apologies to the fans
Cucurella no longer understood the world and, shaking his head, the Chelsea defender changed his boots after just over ten minutes. "Sorry, Blues," the unlucky player apologized to the Chelsea fans after the game. And to make sure he didn't slip again, the boots ended up straight in the bin.

Next win for Chelsea
In the end, however, the Spaniard was still able to celebrate: the Londoners turned a 2-0 deficit against Tottenham into a 4-3 win on the road, securing their fifth consecutive competitive match victory. 

As the first runners-up to leaders Liverpool, they closed the gap at the top to four points.

