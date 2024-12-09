Tearful farewell
Taylor Swift thanked her loyal fans at the end of her tour
Taylor Swift ended her monumental "Eras Tour" in Canada with an emotional concert in front of around 60,000 enthusiastic fans. During her performance on Sunday at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, the 34-year-old thanked her fans for their passion and loyalty.
"This is the remaining legacy of this tour: the fact that you have created such a space of joy and togetherness and love," the singer said, according to media reports.
She couldn't be prouder of her fans. Many of those present were moved to tears.
"Happy birthday" for Swift
During the concert, the audience reportedly sang "Happy Birthday" to Swift, who turns 35 on December 13.
According to industry estimates, the pop icon's concert series generated around two billion dollars (around 1.9 billion euros) with more than ten million tickets sold, making it the highest-grossing tour in history.
Swift herself wrote on Instagram that the tour had been the "most extraordinary chapter" of her life to date.
The best of her 18-year career
Since March 2023, Swift has been on stage at around 150 concerts on five continents, performing the best songs from her 18-year career in three-hour shows in elaborate costumes. Fans traveled especially for the event, stayed in hotels, visited restaurants and boosted the local economy.
However, the three concerts planned in Vienna were canceled following the arrest of two terror suspects, plunging the Swifties who had travelled there into despair.
In addition to the economic impact, the "Eras Tour" sparked phenomena such as "Taylor-gating", where thousands of fans gathered near the venues in the heat and rain without tickets to celebrate the event, sing and exchange friendship bracelets - as they did in Vancouver.
Great moments
Fans look back on unforgettable moments such as a piano that played by itself due to rain damage or the appearance of Swift's partner, football star Travis Kelce, at a concert in London. Dressed in a tailcoat and top hat, he carried the 34-year-old across the stage.
The concerts in Canada - with shows in Toronto and Vancouver - were only added to the program last year. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had asked Swift on social media not to leave his country behind. The singer thanked Canada's "generous" and "warm-hearted" audience at the end.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
