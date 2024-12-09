German Bundesliga: Sky strikes back against DAZN

"More games than before"

Sky is still celebrating. From 2025/26 to 2028/29 - that's how long the contract runs - the pay-TV broadcaster will show 538 of the 617 individual matches in the German Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, 496 of them live. "Sky has more games than before, the most games overall and the best matches. Sky Sport will offer fans 80 percent of all matches exclusively, including all top matches. This will consolidate our position as the leading sports provider in the long term and contribute to the growth of the league," says Barny Mills, CEO of Sky Deutschland, rubbing his hands together.