New rights package
German Bundesliga: Sky strikes back against DAZN
The rights package for TV broadcasts of the German Bundesliga has now been finalized until 2029 - and Sky is fighting back against DAZN and will continue to show the German Bundesliga. With restrictions.
About a week ago, the "bombshell" was dropped: DAZN took the legendary Saturday conference from Sky. Towards the end of the week, Sky countered: Friday and all Saturday matches, including the top match at 6.30 pm, will be broadcast live on Sky. But not as a conference, only as individual options. The classic stadium-to-stadium hopping on Saturday afternoons will be available on DAZN in future.
"More games than before"
Sky is still celebrating. From 2025/26 to 2028/29 - that's how long the contract runs - the pay-TV broadcaster will show 538 of the 617 individual matches in the German Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, 496 of them live. "Sky has more games than before, the most games overall and the best matches. Sky Sport will offer fans 80 percent of all matches exclusively, including all top matches. This will consolidate our position as the leading sports provider in the long term and contribute to the growth of the league," says Barny Mills, CEO of Sky Deutschland, rubbing his hands together.
The Austrian Bundesliga will also remain with Sky. International leagues such as the Champions League (as part of which the Wednesday top match is now always shown exclusively on Canal+), Europa League, Conference League and the Premier League will also be shown on Sky.
