Hot revenge dress
Jennifer Lopez shows Ben Affleck what he’s missing out on
Look Ben, what you're missing out on! That's what Jennifer Lopez seems to be saying with her latest posts. Because she's now showing herself in a particularly hot revenge dress on Instagram!
After just two years, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage fell apart this year. The singer seems to be particularly painfully aware of this during the holidays.
Lopez shows mega cleavage
Because while her ex is spending a conspicuous amount of time with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and his three children Violet, Fin and Samuel, J.Lo has thrown herself into a particularly exciting outfit for the latest Instagram posts, as if in defiance.
In two posts, the singer can be seen in a black glitter dress by Mônot. And it creates a truly exciting cleavage, while the entire back remains bare.
"Believe in yourself," the 55-year-old wrote on a video in which she can be seen walking down a long corridor in the sexy dress with a sassy sway of her hips.
Fans rejoice over revenge dress
In another post, the singer and actress published numerous other photos of herself in her revenge dress - including in the kitchen and in front of the Christmas tree. "My favorite part of going out is coming home for midnight snacks," she joked in the comments to the series of pictures.
Of course, the mega-hot outfit did not go uncommented on. Actress Elizabeth Banks wrote: "Damn, J.Lo, that's magic, isn't it?" And Lopez's production partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas cheered on the singer's sexy walk.
Love comeback failed
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged once before in the 2000s and broke up shortly afterwards. They celebrated their big love comeback in spring 2021, followed by their dream wedding in 2022.
But the two also failed at the second attempt. In August, on their second wedding anniversary of all days, the singer filed for divorce from the Hollywood star.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
