Swiss victory – ÖSV only lags behind

However, the ÖSV athlete was not entirely dissatisfied. "It actually went very well - apart from the two huge bucks I shot." He attacked the way he wanted to. "Maybe I set it up a little too aggressively. If you take away those two mistakes, I would have been well ahead." Brennsteiner admitted, of course, that reading coffee brews like that doesn't help. "It is what it is. But now I have a result for once." These are his first points in Beaver Creek on his fourth attempt. He wants to build on this before Christmas in Val d'Isere and Alta Badia.