Simon Eder second last in Kontiolahti mass start

The Frenchman won on Sunday with one miss 9.1 seconds ahead of compatriot Quentin Fillon-Maillet (3 misses), Norway's Sturla Holm Laegreid (+11.5 seconds) came third. Austria's contribution Simon Eder had to accept three misses in the standing stage and again struggled in the cross-country. The man from Salzburg finished in 29th place, 3:13 minutes behind the last but one.