Protests outside parliament
Crisis in South Korea: Interior Minister resigns
In the wake of the state crisis in South Korea, Interior Minister Lee Sang Min has resigned. "I acknowledge my responsibility and sincerely apologize to the nation," Lee is quoted as saying by the South Korean newspaper "Chosun Ilbo".
Lee, who is considered a close confidant of President Yoon Suk-yeol, is being investigated for sedition. Just a few hours earlier, the South Korean public prosecutor's office had former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun arrested.
Interior Minister pulling the strings?
The 65-year-old, who tendered his resignation on Wednesday and was replaced by a new minister the following day, was an outspoken supporter and possibly also the mastermind behind the president's decision to declare martial law.
Yoon imposed it unexpectedly on Tuesday night and lifted it hours later after massive political resistance.
Special investigators from the public prosecutor's office also confiscated Kim's cell phone during the arrest, the public prosecutor's office announced. According to a report by the Yonhap news agency, the authorities are also investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Yoon's arrest demanded
Thousands of people protested outside the parliament in Seoul on Sunday. They demanded Yoon's arrest and impeachment proceedings.
Kim voluntarily appeared at the Seoul public prosecutor's office and was questioned before his arrest last night, Yonhap reported. In addition, Kim's office was raided on suspicion of treason. According to a high-ranking military representative and documents relating to the president's impeachment proceedings, Kim played a central role. He resigned on Wednesday.
Three opposition parties filed charges with prosecutors against Yoon, Kim and martial law commander Park An Su for inciting an uprising. If convicted, the crime is punishable by the death penalty or life imprisonment.
Martial law declared and lifted again
President Yoon Suk-yeol had only declared martial law last week. He justified his action with the accusation that the opposition was a stooge of the communist North and had taken the parliamentary process hostage in order to plunge the country into a crisis.
After massive protests, including from within his own party, he lifted martial law after just six hours.
On Saturday, Yoon survived impeachment proceedings initiated by the opposition, as almost all members of the ruling PPP party had left the chamber before the vote. According to PPP leader Han Dong Hoon, however, Yoon wants to resign from office.
The PPP and Yoon would work together to find a way for an orderly departure, he said on Saturday. Yoon had in fact agreed to this plan. He will not perform any duties until his departure.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.