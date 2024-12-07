Austria’s pharmacies are always there for you!

In contrast to medical emergency services, the officially regulated night and on-call service of pharmacies is not financed by the public sector. Pharmacies have to cover the costs of more than 35 million euros a year entirely from their own resources. This is where the Austrian Chamber of Pharmacists sees a need for action on the part of the future government. You can find out which pharmacy is currently open via the pharmacy search at apothekerkammer.at or by calling the free health number 1450.