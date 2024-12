Turbulence on Salzburg flight to London

Salzburger: "I've never had a flight like this before"

The plane circled the British capital several times, but was unable to land due to the weather conditions. After an hour and a half, the pilot turned around and decided to land at Birmingham Airport. "I don't understand why the flight was taken off at all in these conditions," wondered Klaus Wienroither, one of the passengers. The Salzburg native often flies the route as his daughter lives in London: "But I've never had a flight like this before".