Luge
Selina Egle and Lara Kipp triumph in Igls
Selina Egle and Lara Kipp won their home World Cup doubles race on Saturday. The luge world champions were unbeatable in Innsbruck-Igls on the now extended track.
In 1:33.499 minutes, they beat the Germans Jessica Degenhardt/Cheyenne Rosenthal into second place by 0.351 seconds. It was the eighth World Cup victory for Egle/Kipp and the third in Igls. In the men's event, Thomas Steu/Wolfgang Kindl also secured an ÖRV podium finish in third place.
Last year, Egle/Kipp fell back to ninth place in Igls after a half-time lead with a capital mistake. "This year our nerves held, everything came together," said a delighted Egle. And Kipp, who had her back treated between runs, was able to laugh again. "It shot a bit in my back during strength training on Tuesday," explained Kipp.
Kipp identifies a better tobogganing experience
The latter also liked the new double-seater start, which was moved 200 m higher. "The feeling was great. The upper turns in particular have a bit more pressure and height. It feels more like tobogganing. I'm very happy that the start has been moved up," said Kipp. The world champion duo have thus also redeemed themselves for their somewhat unsuccessful start in Lillehammer with sixth place.
In the men's doubles, Thomas Steu and Wolfgang Kindl saved third place in the second run after a mistake and thus their second podium finish. Yannick Müller/Armin Frauscher, who were in fourth place after the first heat, also made mistakes and finished fifth.
Several crashes on the extended track
A driving error by the red-white-red world champions Juri Gatt/Ricardo Schöpf did not go quite so smoothly. The duo crashed on their way to a new best time in the first run at the entrance to the first labyrinth.
There was also an incident for the US duo Dana William Kellogg/Frank Ike. Kellogg injured his shoulder on the bar at the start and the pair had to deliberately tip the luge.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
