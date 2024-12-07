There's never been anything like it
100-year-old skier is the new Kästle athlete!
Gottfried Pistumer is Austria's oldest skier. The Radentheiner celebrated his 100th birthday in November and was born in 1924, the same year that the traditional Austrian ski brand Kästle was founded in Vorarlberg.
Carinthian Gottfried Pistumer is a passionate winter sports enthusiast and, despite his advanced age, manages 70 to 80 days of skiing per season. "Skiing is the most beautiful thing for me in winter," says Gottfried, who successfully competed in ÖSV races for the Gerlitzen Ski Club for decades, even into old age.
"Gottfried is great," say his two friends Libor Kulig and Albert Bacher, who regularly go skiing with the one-hundred-year-old.
"100 years of Kästle, 100 years of Gottfried, fits sensationally well," is also the opinion of Vorarlberg ski manufacturer Kästle, which builds skis for athletes in Hohenems.
Barbara Wörz traveled all the way from the Ländle to Carinthia on Saturday to equip Gottfried with new Kästle ski equipment: "Gottfried is therefore our new athlete alongside ski greats like Anna Veith!" Naturally, Gottfried immediately tried out the skis and ski boots on the perfectly groomed slopes of the Turracher Höhe.
Gottfried witnessed the entire development of skiing in Austria and still inspires the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV) with his passion for skiing today.
To mark his 100th birthday, Dieter Mörtl, President of the Carinthian Ski Association, presented Gottfried with tickets for the upcoming home World Ski Championships, which will take place in Saalbach in 2025.
Dear Gottfried, the "Krone" would also like to wish you all the best for the future.
