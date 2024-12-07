Cool Oscar presenter
Conan O’Brien rocks the stage with Vorarlberg band
At the beginning of March, Conan O'Brien will host the Oscars Gala in Los Angeles for the first time. But before that, the presenter made a detour to the "Ländle" - to rock the stage with a Vorarlberg metal band!
A real Oscar presenter on stage - you don't see that very often. For the Vorarlberg metal band Cringe Blizzard, however, this has now become a reality.
Performance soon to be seen on the show
None other than Conan O'Brien, who will host what is probably Hollywood's most famous awards ceremony on March 2, joined the band from the "Ländle" on stage on Krampus Day. The performance will soon also be featured on the presenter's show "Conan O'Brien Must Go".
Both Cringe Blizzard and the 61-year-old have now posted impressions of the gig together on Instagram, where the band had already been promoting their memorable performance in Feldkirch a few days beforehand.
Accompanying a photo of O'Brien screaming into a microphone, O'Brien wrote with a wink: "I just got a hernia while singing with a metal band in Feldkirch, Austria."
The band posted another recording of the gig on their profile and enthused: "Best gig ever! Thanks to Conan O'Brien and his crew." For frontwoman Kaddl in particular, it was "the best and only day of true happiness". Because "she celebrated her wedding in this very place and cried almost as much as she did tonight!"
Fan talk with O'Brien
But how did it come about that Conan O'Brien of all people supported the Vorarlberg band? The reason was singer Katharina, who was a guest on O'Brien's podcast "Conan O'Brien Neetds a Fan" in September.
You can watch the conversation between Conan O'Brien and Cringe Blizzard frontwoman Katharina here:
The singer had once sent a fan correction to the presenter and was mentioned on his podcast show. But she never received the promised T-shirt, laughed the front woman of the Vorarlberg band during the interview.
During the interview, O'Brien finally suggested that he could appear as a guest on Cringe Blizzard. And the presenter kept this promise!
