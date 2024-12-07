Aleks Aamodt Kilde
One-time muscleman is now a lightweight
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde surprised his ex-colleagues before the viewing at the downhill in Beaver Creek, standing on skis again for the first time since his serious fall in Wengen: "A cool feeling!". The Norwegian, who has lost nine kilos, spoke to the "Krone" about his way back, the next steps and Mikaela Shiffrin.
Nuna, who's there? Yes, even the long-time competitors were amazed when Aleksandar Aamodt Kilde suddenly stood on the piste during the inspection before the downhill - just like in the old days! "It's good to see all the people and it's nice to be at the race," the Norwegian reports in an interview with the "Krone". "I've been indoors once in Norway, but that doesn't count - this is the first time I've really been on skis since Wengen. It's a cool feeling," beamed the 32-year-old.
Who suffered serious injuries to his leg and shoulder in his crash on the Lauberhorn in January and had to end last season prematurely. And on his way back in the summer he was slowed down by an infection in his left shoulder and will not be racing this winter. "It hurts not to be able to compete myself - but I'm experiencing the race differently this time, enjoying the crowd and the cool show."
The long-term goal is the 2026 Olympics
Kilde himself is on the road to recovery, reporting: "I'm getting better every day, hopefully everything will be physically as it was before my injury." In recent months, the 21-time World Cup winner and overall World Cup winner of the 2019/20 season has lost almost nine kilos and is hardly recognizable visually: "I've been training less, eating less - it's logical that my muscles are breaking down." He has also cut out carbohydrates and sugar recently, which also explains the weight loss.
The road back will be a rocky one for "Mr. Beaver Creek", Kilde has won all of the last four races on the "Birds of Prey" before this year's edition. In January, he will undergo his fifth operation in a very short space of time on his damaged shoulder, followed by four months of rehab. The aim is to be back in top form by the 2026 Olympic Games in Italy at the latest. "That's the plan," laughs Kilde.
Shiffrin will "need time"
The Norwegian is also currently suffering with his fiancée Mikaela Shiffrin - the American injured herself in Killington and will be out for several weeks. "She was very lucky, it could have turned out much worse," says Kilde. "But the wound is very painful." Kilde was reluctant to give an exact estimate of when the 99-time World Cup winner will be back in the starting gate, the Norwegian only said: "She will certainly need time."
