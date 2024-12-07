One-time muscleman is now a lightweight

Nuna, who's there? Yes, even the long-time competitors were amazed when Aleksandar Aamodt Kilde suddenly stood on the piste during the inspection before the downhill - just like in the old days! "It's good to see all the people and it's nice to be at the race," the Norwegian reports in an interview with the "Krone". "I've been indoors once in Norway, but that doesn't count - this is the first time I've really been on skis since Wengen. It's a cool feeling," beamed the 32-year-old.