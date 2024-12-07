"Krone" commentary
They’ve done it up there again
It's crazy what's happening in the last remaining Kika-Leiner branches at the moment. Long queues at the entrances, guarded by security.
Watching doom, bankruptcy and misery. Among the bargain hunters are customers who have paid for furniture and now have to beg for their money. Inside, their concentrated anger meets those who have every reason to be angry. 1350 of them are about to lose their jobs. Nevertheless, they carry out their duties flawlessly and without a tear in their eyes. And they have to put up with being insulted in the worst possible way.
After KTM, the demise of Kika-Leiner is the last insolvency this year for the time being. There were 4855 companies in the first three quarters alone, that's 18 bankruptcies per day. It's not just giants that are affected, but also small businesses such as that of designer Lena Hoschek or chocolate producer Franz Hauswirth. And the worst hit are always the people who worked for these companies.
What does a Kika-Leiner saleswoman actually think when she reads that the previous owner is living in an 86 million euro villa despite going bankrupt? And what goes through a KTM mechanic's mind when he hears that his boss has paid out 50 million euros in dividends over the last four years?
It's a mess how thousands of families are now suffering. But those at the top have once again done themselves a favor.
