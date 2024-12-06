Suddenly a regular! “Seized the opportunity”

Suddenly a regular! Niklas Geyrhofer was the beneficiary of Gregory Wüthrich's serious injury in the first Champions League match against Brest. This left a place free in central defense and the highly talented home-grown player was given a chance. "I'm extremely happy that I got the chance back then. And I think I made the most of it. I got better from game to game. I also needed this confidence in myself," says Geyrhofer, who is one of the big winners of this black autumn season. "Geyr" made 17 appearances before the two remaining games, and he also scored his first Bundesliga goal in the 7-0 win against Klagenfurt.