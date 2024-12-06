Vorteilswelt
Storm's winner

Suddenly a regular! “Seized the opportunity”

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 09:00

Niklas Geyrhofer seized his chance at Sturm in the fall! The home-grown player is certainly one of the winners of the season so far. Balsam for the 24-year-old after a tough few years. The central defender has delivered, now it's the club's turn. The Styrian's contract expires after this season.

Suddenly a regular! Niklas Geyrhofer was the beneficiary of Gregory Wüthrich's serious injury in the first Champions League match against Brest. This left a place free in central defense and the highly talented home-grown player was given a chance. "I'm extremely happy that I got the chance back then. And I think I made the most of it. I got better from game to game. I also needed this confidence in myself," says Geyrhofer, who is one of the big winners of this black autumn season. "Geyr" made 17 appearances before the two remaining games, and he also scored his first Bundesliga goal in the 7-0 win against Klagenfurt.

"I'm extremely happy that I got the chance back then. And I think I made the most of it. I've got better from game to game.

Sturm-Profi Niklas Geyrhofer

The 24-year-old, who has been with the Blacks since 2009, has delivered, conjuring up strong performances on the pitch as Wüthrich's replacement. At last. Because Geyrhofer did not have easy years in the rear-view mirror. In 2022, cartilage damage put him out of action for months, after which he had to make do with the bench or the stands. "I've now proven that you can count on me," emphasized the Styrian, who former coach Christian Ilzer also tried out as a six-man.

Children's eyes lit up when captain Stefan Hierländer &amp; Co. visited the children's cancer ward in Graz.
"But I feel most comfortable in central defense." The home-grown player's contract expires after this season. Neo-sporting director Michael Parensen has not yet started contract talks with Geyrhofer. "If something comes from Sturm, we'll sit down together. Of course, I wouldn't be averse to extending my contract," explained the blond player

But a move abroad would also appeal to him. "I've been at Sturm for a very long time now, I've always been in Graz. Maybe a change of scenery wouldn't be bad for me either. A club from the top five leagues would be very appealing." 

Burghard Enzinger
Folgen Sie uns auf